Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accuses Centre of 'starving' State of Jal Jeevan Mission funds

<p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>claimed on Wednesday that the Union government had “effectively starved” Karnataka of the Jal Jeevan Mission funds for over two years despite making budgetary allocations.</p><p>“Despite the absence of Central support over the past two years, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>has invested Rs 17,554.63 crore, including Rs 8,880.71 crore, towards the anticipated Central share, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the mission and to the people we serve. It is unfortunate that, despite demonstrating uncompromising standards in execution and the state’s capacity to drive the nation’s progress, the Union government continues to delay the release of funds,” the CM charged.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge and senior officials were representing Karnataka in a video conference with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna and senior officials of the Union government.</p><p>Noting that Karnataka was among the first states to implement a comprehensive O&M Policy and Manual, the chief minister highlighted that over 1.51 lakh women have been trained in water quality testing, strengthening community ownership.</p>.Jal Jeevan Mission: Audit blames Karnataka's flaws for low federal funding.<p>“To ensure quality, Karnataka engaged Bureau Veritas for independent verification, conducting sampling-based inspections, document reviews, and technical tests, ensuring sustainable performance and functionality of works.”</p><p>Siddaramaiah added that 259 villages in the state had already achieved 24×7 water supply, demonstrating the transformative potential of this mission.</p><p>“We urge the Union government to release the pending and due funds, including reimbursements of advance expenditures, at the earliest. This will ensure continuity, sustain momentum, and enable us to collectively achieve the shared national vision of universal, safe, and sustainable drinking water for all rural citizens.”</p><p><strong>86.93% tap connections</strong></p><p>The Chief Minister said the state had achieved 86.93% coverage of household tap connections (88.06 lakh out of 101.31 lakh/ 1.013 crore) as of April 2026. </p><p>“Out of 66,344 works undertaken, nearly 48,789 have been physically completed, including 28,809 in-village works and 19,980 works in schools and anganwadis, significantly strengthening grassroots infrastructure,” he added.</p>