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Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accuses Centre of 'starving' State of Jal Jeevan Mission funds

'Despite the absence of Central support over the past two years, Karnataka has invested Rs 17,554.63 crore, including Rs 8,880.71 crore, towards the anticipated Central share'
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 05:12 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 05:12 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka NewsJal Jeevan MissionSiddramaiah

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