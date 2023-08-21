Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah approves state-level fact check unit to fight fake news

Karnataka will soon have a state-level fact check unit to curb fake news and make dissemination of misinformation a punishable offence.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday approved the setting up of a state-level fact check unit that will receive handholding from IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge.
At a meeting with officials concerned here on Monday, Siddaramaiah opined that fake news is the "main reason" behind polarisation in society and that it is a threat to democracy. He also directed officials to come up with norms to curb fake news.
The issue should be tackled at three levels including identification of syndicates that spread fake news, prohibition of fake news dissemination, and stringent punishment for such culprits, he said.
The Fact Check unit is likely to comprise an overseeing committee, nodal officials, a fact-finding committee and a capacity-building team.
Kharge pointed out how deep fakes are being used with the help of artificial intelligence. Identifying fake news is important for maintaining law and order, he opined and assured that the IT/BT department would provide assistance. However, in the later stages, it should come under the purview of the Home Department, he added.
The common man must have awareness that spreading fake news is an offence, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda urged.
According to sources, the government will empanel fact-checkers. "There will be fact-checkers who will deep dive into content. We will also have those who are proactive by monitoring content using artificial intelligence and machine learning," a source said.
"Once they flag an issue, it'll be put across to the home department as well as the social media platform. If there's a fake news that's not harmful, it will be taken down and a warning issue. If the content is harmful, it will attract legal provisions for action," the source added.