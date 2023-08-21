Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah approves state-level fact check unit to fight fake news

Karnataka will soon have a state-level fact check unit to curb fake news and make dissemination of misinformation a punishable offence.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday approved the setting up of a state-level fact check unit that will receive handholding from IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge.

At a meeting with officials concerned here on Monday, Siddaramaiah opined that fake news is the "main reason" behind polarisation in society and that it is a threat to democracy. He also directed officials to come up with norms to curb fake news.

The issue should be tackled at three levels including identification of syndicates that spread fake news, prohibition of fake news dissemination, and stringent punishment for such culprits, he said.