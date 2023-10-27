Invoking Kannada pride, Siddaramaiah attacks Modi over drought relief

Bengaluru: In a fresh offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asked whether the union government is taking “revenge” on Karnataka.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah posed questions to Modi and BJP, which he said were from “self-respecting Kannadigas”.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that 216 taluks in Karnataka are drought-hit. "So far, not even a single paisa of compensation has been released by the Centre. Modi...why is your big heart that beats for the suffering and sorrow of the world so harsh towards Kannadigas?” Siddaramaiah said.