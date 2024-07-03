Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls for more research on climate extremes in the state

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called for more research projects in the field of environment science to look into the climate extremities being faced by Karnataka in the last 20 years.

Inaugurating the World Environment Day celebrations here, Siddaramaiah said the need to save the environment has become self evident over the years.

"We have seen a high number of floods and drought in Karnataka. We need more research and the right kind of research in the field of environment. We also need more research institutes in Karnataka. The focus of a research centre in Dehradun and the ones in the state will be different. I am suggesting the Forest Department look into these gaps," he said.