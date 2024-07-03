Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls for more research on climate extremes in the state

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called for more research projects in the field of environment science to look into the climate extremities being faced by Karnataka in the last 20 years.
Inaugurating the World Environment Day celebrations here, Siddaramaiah said the need to save the environment has become self evident over the years.
"We have seen a high number of floods and drought in Karnataka. We need more research and the right kind of research in the field of environment. We also need more research institutes in Karnataka. The focus of a research centre in Dehradun and the ones in the state will be different. I am suggesting the Forest Department look into these gaps," he said.
The chief minister briefly touched on the water contamination that has led to six deaths in Tumkur last month and the rising cases of dengue in the state.
"A girl student has given a memorandum noting that health and sanitation are interconnected. She notes that it's the government's job to provide clean water to the people. I have given a warning that those officials who fail to carry out this responsibility in these sectors will face strict action. Our government will make an honest effort in this regard but we need cooperation from the people, especially measures taken up to check rising cases of dengue," he added.
June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day. Siddaramaih said the event was postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections.
Focus on waste management: Khandre
Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre said the department will create awareness on issues related to waste management and pollution by focusing on one subject each month.
The programme will focus on biomedical waste in January, electronic waste in February, conservation of water resources in March, plastic waste in April, biodiversity in May, environment and ecology in June, solid waste and construction waste in July, air pollution in August, environment-friendly idols in September's Ganesha Chaturthi festival, water contamination in October, green crackers in November and domestic sewage in December.
Referring to the havoc and death caused by heatwaves in India and elsewhere, Khandre said there was an urgent need to arrest global warming, restoration of lands and prevention of drought.
"Since I assumed office, the department has planted 5.43 crore saplings. We have undertaken an audit to assess the rate of survival. If needed, a third-party audit will be conducted," he said.
Published 03 July 2024, 10:55 IST