Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defends taking flights for short distances, says it saves time

Siddaramaiah cited criticism by BJP’s H Vishwanath, over the money spent on air travel by the chief minister.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 21:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 21:39 IST
BJPKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us