<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddramaiah countered the Opposition BJP in the Legislative Council on Thursday, over his air travel expenses, by placing details of air travel expenses by his predecessor Basavaraj Bommai, of the BJP. </p>.<p>During his reply on the budget, Siddaramaiah cited criticism by BJP’s H Vishwanath, over the money spent on air travel by the chief minister.</p>.<p>Countering Vishwanath’s statement that the CM was spending taxpayers’ money for a one-hour journey between Bengaluru and Mysuru, Siddaramaiah questioned, “If what I am spending is taxpayers’ money, what did Basavaraj Bommai do?”</p>.<p>He said, “Basavaraj Bommai had spent Rs 37 crore in 2022-23. Was it not extravagant spending?”. </p>.<p>As informed to the House, Siddaramaiah spent Rs 54 crore on air travel in the last three years.</p>.<p>“In 2023-24, I spent Rs 12 crore and in 2024-25 and 2025-26, it was Rs 21 crore each. Tell me, who spent more?,” Siddaramaiah said.</p>.<p>The BJP members replied, “We are not questioning your Delhi trips, we are concerned about spending on special flights to Chikkaballapur, which is just 60 km from Bengaluru”.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah defended his frequent air travels, even for short distances, saying, “The CM has long hours of work. To save time, he has to take flights”</p>.<p>Citing the money spent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on foreign trips, he said, “The prime minister has spent Rs 814 crore,” asking if BJP members were aware of it. </p>.<p>BJP and JD(S) members walked out, expressing dissent over the budget.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Hike special grant to Rs 5 cr urge MLCs \nMembers demanded that the chief minister increase their special grant to at least Rs 5 crore so that they could take up development works in their constituencies.\nWhen JD(S)’ S L Bhojegowda raised the issue he found support from other members. Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti also demanded that Siddaramaiah announce it in the House.\nBhojegowda said the government allocated Rs 2 crore per year to each MLC which is not sufficient for any member and demanded that the amount be raised to Rs 5 crore.\nHoratti said there were many elected members and they represented multiple districts. “Please take a decision and announce it here” Horatti said. Siddaramaiah said he would consider the request.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Reference to DH article \nIn his speech Siddaramaiah made references to budget coverage by various newspapers including an editorial in Deccan Herald.\nHe also made a special reference to the article ‘Karnataka leads growth trajectory as southern states perform well: Rubix data science’ published in DH. </p>.<p>Cut-off box - Will address transgenders’ woes: Siddu\nThe chief minister promised that he would hold a meeting with social welfare department officials to address issues related to transgenders.\nResponding to BJP’s Bharathi Shetty who demanded that the CM take measures to provide education housing old age homes and other facilities to transgenders he said “Our government is committed to social justice. I will seriously take the suggestions of the member. I will hold a meeting with the minister and officials concerned”.</p>