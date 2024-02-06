Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah fined, asked to appear before court for demanding K S Eshwarappa's arrest in 2022

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on CM Siddaramaiah, state cabinet ministers MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and asked them to appear physically before the people's representatives' court, reported news agency ANI.

This comes as the Congress leaders including the CM participated in a protest on April 2022, demanding K S Eshwarappa's arrest over alleged connections with contractor Santosh Patil's death case.

CM Siddaramaiah has been asked to appear on March 6, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy March 7, Congress Karnataka in-charge RS Surjewala on March 11 and heavy industries minister M B Patil on March 15.

More to follow...