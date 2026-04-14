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Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah fires Naseer Ahmed as political secretary amid Davangere South bypoll 'sabotage' row

Ahmed, an MLC, was appointed as Siddaramaiah’s political secretary in June 2023. The notification appointing him to that post has been withdrawn.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 06:52 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 06:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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