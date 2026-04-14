<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>has let go of his political secretary Naseer Ahmed, who is accused of working against the Congress during the April 9 Davangere South bypoll. </p><p>Ahmed, an MLC, was appointed as Siddaramaiah’s political secretary in June 2023. The notification appointing him to that post has been withdrawn. Accordingly, Ahmed has been “relieved from the post with immediate effect,” a new notification by the protocol wing of the department of personnel & administration reforms has said. </p> .'Don't resign', Cong's Muslim workers urge Naseer Ahmed.<p>It is said that Siddaramaiah fired Ahmed based on a directive from the Congress high command. On Monday evening, Congress’ Muslim workers from Kolar visited Ahmed’s residence and urged him not to quit. </p><p>Last week, Congress MLC Abdul Jabbar quit as the chairperson of the party’s minorities department. </p><p>Ahmed, Jabbar and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan have been accused of working against the party during the Davangere South bypoll. They wanted a Muslim to get the ticket, which was given to late veteran Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s grandson Samarth. </p><p>There is speculation that Zameer may also face action by way of being dropped from the Cabinet. </p><p>With this, Siddaramaiah is left without any political secretaries. Congress MLC K Govindaraj was fired as the CM’s political secretary in June 2025 in the wake of the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium that killed 11 persons.</p>