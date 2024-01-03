JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah holds meeting to discuss implementation of PM-KUSUM-C scheme

PM-KUSUM-C is a scheme of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) aimed at solarising existing grid connected agriculture pumps.
Last Updated 03 January 2024, 12:19 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss the solarisation of irrigation pump sets under PM-KUSUM-C scheme to meet the power demands of farmers in the state.

PM-KUSUM-C is a scheme of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) aimed at solarising existing grid connected agriculture pumps.

According to an official statement, Energy Minister K J George and Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda along with senior government officers also discussed empowering respective Deputy Commissioner’s to lease government land near electric substations to the energy department to implement the feeder solarization project.

After the review meeting, George handed over a cheque of Rs three crore from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd to Chief Minister's relief fund for the year 2023 - 24.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 January 2024, 12:19 IST)
India NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT