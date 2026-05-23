<p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the international-standard cricket stadium in Anekal's Suryanagar. </p><p>The 80,000-seating capacity stadium project is being taken up by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Housing Board (KHB) at a budget of Rs 950 crore.</p><p>The chief minister said the stadium would be constructed entirely using KHB funds without financial assistance from the government. </p>.KSCA shortlists three architects for upgradation of Chinnaswamy stadium.<p>The facility will be spread across 1,08,963 sq metres and along with the podium area of 12,750 sq m, the total area will come up to 1,21,713 sq m.</p><p>Siddaramaiah said the KHB, which so far focused only on house construction, has now moved to constructing a stadium, reflecting progressive and long-term vision. </p><p>At the event, Siddaramaiah said that the new cricket stadium will be the second largest in India, only behind the one in Ahmedabad' Narendra Modi Stadium, which has an official seating capacity of 1,32,000 spectators. </p><p>Siddarmaiah said that the project will not only boost tourism in the region, but will also strengthen the economy of nearby villages and create employment opportunities. </p> .<p>The facility will serve as a multi-use stadium hosting national and international cricket matches as well as major concerts and events. Work on the project is expected to be completed by 2029.</p><p>The decision to construct a new stadium was taken after 11 people lost their lives in a stampede at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, during an event to celebrate RCB’s victory in the IPL, in June 2025.</p><p>Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Housing Minister B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, KHB Chairman and MLA Shivalingegowda, Anekal MLA Shivanna, senior legislators T. B. Jayachandra and Krishnappa, former MP D. K. Suresh, Slum Development Board Chairman and MLA Abbayya, MLC Ramoji Gowda, Guarantee Implementation Committee Chairman H. M. Revanna, and several other dignitaries were present at the event.</p>