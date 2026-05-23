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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lays foundation stone for 80K+ capacity Int'l Cricket stadium in Anekal; All you need to know

The 80,000-seating capacity stadium project is being taken up by the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) at a budget of Rs 950 crore.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 11:42 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 11:42 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSiddaramaiahAnekalCricket Stadium

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