Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah moves Supreme Court over High Court's refusal to quash criminal proceedings against him for a protest march

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has approached the Supreme Court, questioning the validity of criminal proceedings initiated against him and other leaders for a protest march organised in Bengaluru on February 14, 2022.

He has challenged February 6, 2024 order of the Karnataka High Court, dismissing his plea to quash the criminal proceedings with Rs 10,000 cost.

His plea contended none of the quintessential ingredients of the offences alleged were made out. The present proceedings are nothing but an abuse of the process of law and would lead to undue harassment, on the basis of vague allegations, it claimed.

"The incident complained lasted for almost an hour and no violent action or use of criminal force has been alleged against any of the members of the procession, it is thus submitted that the prosecution cannot be allowed to continue on such frivolous incidents where no allegation of criminality has been attributed to any of the members of the assembly," his plea said.