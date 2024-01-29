Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expresses regret for addressing President Murmu in singular

Chitradurga: Following sharp criticism after addressing President of India Draupadi Murmu in singular at Oppressed classes convention, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regretted it and said he has immense respect for her as she also comes from oppressed class like him. It was a slip of the tongue; he mentioned here on Sunday.
Posting it on X, he said he was deeply hurt when she was not invited for the inaugural ceremony of new Parliament building only because she was a Dalit. Besides, it had angered him.
While speaking at the convention, he had become emotional and addressed her in singular by chance, which he later clarified was not intentional. He said that it is a practice to address parents and elders in singular in rural areas and he also comes from the same region.
Following this, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had posted a video on X demanding the dismissal of Siddaramaiah from the post of chief minister for addressing the President in singular.