Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reportedly shocked after Congress High Command seeks his resignation

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> was reportedly left shell-shocked after top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, asked him to step down as Chief Minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, sources said on Tuesday.</p><p>Siddaramaiah, who was hoping to complete the remaining two years of his term and was keen on a cabinet reshuffle, did not anticipate the high command’s decision, according to sources.</p><p>The development came during a series of marathon meetings held at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhavan.</p><p>Soon after meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala a visibly surprised Siddaramaiah proceeded to the residence of Energy Minister K J George. </p><p>Ministers close to him — Byrathi Suresh, H C Mahadevappa, and G Parameshwara — joined the gathering, where he disclosed that Rahul Gandhi had asked him to resign.</p><p>He reportedly told his supporters that he would return to Bengaluru immediately.</p><p>The party is believed to have offered him a Rajya Sabha seat, but the veteran leader expressed no interest in shifting to national politics.</p><p>Sources said Lol Sabha member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was steingly pushed for leadership change.</p><p>The Congress high command is working on a smooth transition formula that would allow Siddaramaiah a graceful exit. </p>.Will Congress spring a surprise in Karnataka? All eyes on Delhi as CM Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi, top brass.<p>The move is driven by multiple factors, including Siddaramaiah turning 80 in 2028 and concerns over the government’s governance record.</p><p>These issues are also believed to be the reason behind the delay in approving the cabinet reshuffle he had sought.</p><p>The leadership tussle intensified after Siddaramaiah completed two-and-a-half years in office in June 2025. This duration was widely viewed as part of an informal power-sharing understanding reached between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of government formation in 2023.</p><p>Shivakumar has been frequently visiting Delhi to remind the high command of this arrangement.</p><p>Hundreds of leaders including ministers and MLAs loyal to both camps have been camping in the national capital for the past two days.</p><p>In a crucial six-hour meeting, Rahul Gandhi is understood to have urged both leaders to set aside differences and work together in the interest of party unity. </p><p>He reportedly conveyed that the prolonged succession debate had harmed the party’s image and that earlier commitments must be fulfilled.</p><p>The Congress headquarters turned into a media spectacle on Tuesday, with over 300 journalists and more than 100 television crews stationed outside in the sweltering heat, providing continuous live coverage of the developments.</p>