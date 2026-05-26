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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reportedly shocked after Congress High Command seeks his resignation

The Congress high command is working on a smooth transition formula that would allow Siddaramaiah a graceful exit.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 18:13 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 18:13 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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