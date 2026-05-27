Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks time to meet Governor Gehlot on May 28 amid potential resignation rumours

<p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/amid-cm-change-buzz-siddaramaiah-to-host-shivakumar-for-breakfast-tomorrow-4017572">Siddaramaiah </a>has reportedly sought time from Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot for an appointment on May 28 amid intense speculations of a change of guard in the state in the next two days, sources in the CM office said on Wednesday.</p><p>Rumours say Siddaramaiah would resign on Thursday paving way for his deputy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/d-k-shivakumar-emerges-as-front-runner-to-replace-siddaramaiah-as-karnataka-chief-minister-4017549">D K Shivakumar</a> to become the next CM of Karnataka. Shivakumar is currently in Delhi and is scheduled to meet the CM on May 28 for a breakfast meet.</p><p>"Yes, he has sought time to meet the Governor tomorrow," a source told PTI. If Shivakumar is to become the new CM, Siddaramaiah will tender his resignation to Gehlot.</p>.D K Shivakumar emerges as front-runner to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka Chief Minister.<p>Senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge held several hours of discussions with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar apart from meeting them separately, in order to settle the power tussle ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls next month.</p><p>Sources said the Shivakumar camp has been pressing Siddaramaiah, 77, to quit the top post and a formula to accommodate him in the central role has been offered to him, which he has not accepted. Siddaramaiah has also been offered a Rajya Sabha seat, they said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>