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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks time to meet Governor Gehlot on May 28 amid potential resignation rumours

Senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge held several hours of discussions with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsCongressIndiaKarnatakaD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiah

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