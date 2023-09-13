Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to inaugurate southern states DGP's conference in Bengaluru

This conference is a major milestone in regional coordination among various police forces in South India, an official release said.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 06:07 IST

Follow Us

The Karnataka State Police is organising a one-day conference here on Wednesday where all the Director Generals of Police of southern states as well as senior officers from the Central Police Organisations would participate.

This conference is a major milestone in regional coordination among various police forces in South India, an official release said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be inaugurating the 'South India DGP's Co-ordination Conference' in the presence of Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Director Generals of Police and Head of Police Forces of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep islands would be attending the conference.

The DG&IGP of Karnataka State is the Chairman of the conference.

Senior officers from the Central Police Organisations would also take part in the deliberations. A range of critical internal security issues that challenge the fundamentals of society would be discussed in the day-long conference.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 September 2023, 06:07 IST)
BengaluruKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT