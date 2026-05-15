Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to lay foundation stone of international stadium on May 23

<p>Bengaluru, dhns: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on May 23, will lay the foundation stone for the new international stadium planned near Anekal on Bengaluru’s outskirts.</p>.<p>The Karnataka Housing Board (KHB), in April, had called for tenders to execute the first phase of the project and according to sources, the tender has received good response.</p>.<p>“The last date to apply is May 16. Soon after that, we will conduct a technical evaluation, verification and issue work orders,” a senior KHB official said.</p>.<p>Officials will go ahead with the foundation-laying ceremony before finalising the tenders,since the location for the stadium has been finalised. Phase one of the project will focus on construction of the stadium with a seating capacity of close to 80,000 and is expected to cost Rs 950 crore.</p>.<p>The facility will be spread across 1,08,963 sq metres and along with the podium area of 12,750 sq m, the total area will come up to 1,21,713 sq m.</p>.<p>The KHB has completed the feasibility study and has come up with a specialised design for the stadium. </p>.<p>According to documents, the ‘seating bowl’ design was inspired by the works of renowned structural engineer Walter P Moore.</p>.<p>The decision to construct a new stadium was taken after 11 people lost their lives in a stampede at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, during an event to celebrate RCB’s victory in the IPL, in June 2025.</p>.<p>The facility will serve as a multi-use stadium hosting national and international cricket matches as well as major concerts and events. Work on the project is expected to be completed by 2029.</p>