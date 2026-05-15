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Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to lay foundation stone of international stadium on May 23

The facility will be spread across 1,08,963 sq metres and along with the podium area of 12,750 sq m, the total area will come up to 1,21,713 sq m.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 21:14 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 21:14 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

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