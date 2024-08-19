Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to move High Court against governor's nod to prosecute him in MUDA 'scam': Report

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to move the High Court on Monday against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's nod to his prosecution in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, as per various media reports.

This comes after Gehlot on Saturday granted sanction for the prosecution of Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site allotment 'scam’ based on the complaints by three activists, T J Abraham, Pradeep S P and Snehamayi Krishna.

They had alleged that Siddaramaiah misused his position to get alternative sites to his wife Parvathi in the posh localities of Mysuru by creating fake documents.

The Congress party and the state Cabinet on Saturday backed the chief minister and turned down the opposition's demand for his resignation.



More to follow...