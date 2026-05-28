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Homeindiakarnataka

CM Siddaramaiah to resign after breakfast meet? Guv Ghelot flies out of Bengaluru; so what happens next

The resignation addressed to the Governor may be submitted to Lok Bhavan. The resignation becomes effective once it is accepted by the Governor.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 04:57 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 04:57 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCongress D K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahThawarchand Gehlot

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