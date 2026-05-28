<p>As leadership transition appears to be imminent in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/shivakumar-set-for-coronation-as-siddaramaiah-gets-ready-to-resign-4018564">Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expected to step down on Thursday</a>, paving the way for his deputy D K Shivakumar to succeed him, the former is hosting a breakfast meeting for his Cabinet colleagues.</p><p>Later in the day, Siddaramaiah may head to Lok Bhavan and tender his resignation. There is no clarity on when the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting will be convened to elect the next Chief Minister.</p><p>Meanwhile, in a late-night development on Wednesday, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot flew out of Bengaluru to Indore via Mumbai on a personal visit. According to reports, this follows deterioration in his wife's health. </p><p>Now, since Gehlot is not available for a personal meeting with the Chief Minister, there is a possibility that Siddaramaiah may submit his resignation to the Governor's office.</p><p>According to reports citing Lok Bhavan sources, the information that the Governor's wife has fallen ill came on Wednesday night. There is no definite information on when he is going to return from Indore. </p><p>Reports quoted the sources as saying, "Siddaramaiah can come to Lok Bhavan and submit his resignation addressed to the Governor. It will be sent to the Governor from Lok Bhavan. He can suggest further action on this from there (Indore) itself. After returning from Indore, the Governor can call Siddaramaiah to Lok Bhavan and hold talks with him."</p><p>Constitutionally, the resignation becomes effective once it is accepted by the Governor.</p><p>As the constitutional head of the State, the Governor’s authority is attached to the office and not limited to a specific location or building. Even while staying outside the State, the Governor can clear administrative decisions and approve official documents.</p>