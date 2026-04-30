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Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges Centre to clear pending Jal Jeevan Mission dues

According to CM, the union government has effectively starved Karnataka of funds for over two years, despite making budgetary allocations
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 05:12 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 05:12 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka NewsJal Jeevan MissionSiddramaiah

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