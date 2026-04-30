Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges Centre to clear pending Jal Jeevan Mission dues

<p>Claiming that Karnataka has continued implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission by investing Rs 17,554 crore despite no central support for over two years, Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> has urged Centre to release the pending funds and reimburse dues under the Mission. </p><p>He said the state has spent Rs 17,554.63 crore on the mission during this period, including Rs 8,880.71 crore towards the Centre’s expected share, to keep works on track.</p><p>"It is unfortunate that, despite demonstrating uncompromising standards in execution and the State's capacity to drive the nation's progress, the Union Government continues to delay the release of funds," Siddaramaiah said.</p><p>According to the CM, Karnataka has effectively been denied funds for over two years despite budgetary allocations by the Centre.</p><p>Siddaramaiah made the remarks during a video conference with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on the memorandum of understanding for Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, where he reaffirmed the state’s commitment to ensuring safe and sustainable drinking water for all.</p>. <p>Highlighting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka’s </a>progress under the scheme, he said the state has provided 88.06 lakh functional household tap connections out of 101.31 lakh rural households, achieving 86.93 per cent coverage as of April 2026.</p><p>"We have achieved 88.06 lakh functional household tap connections out of 101.31 lakh rural households, reaching 86.93 per cent coverage as of April 2026. Out of 66,344 works undertaken, nearly 48,789 have been physically completed, including 28,809 in-village works and 19,980 works in schools and anganwadis, significantly strengthening grassroots infrastructure," he said.</p>.Jal Jeevan Mission: Audit blames Karnataka's flaws for low federal funding.<p>He added that Karnataka, despite being the country’s second-most arid state and facing water stress and contamination challenges, has adopted a sustainability-driven approach by prioritising surface <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/water-resources">water sources</a> and bulk water supply systems.</p><p>According to the CM's Office, Siddaramaiah also said all projects under the mission have undergone independent third-party verification to maintain quality standards.</p><p>He said Karnataka has introduced a comprehensive operation and maintenance policy, established gender-balanced village water and sanitation committees, and is setting up a dedicated Project Management Unit for operations. Digital governance measures such as the Jeeva Jal app, GIS-based asset management, and real-time monitoring systems are also being implemented, he added.</p><p>"We urge the Union Government to release the pending and due funds, including reimbursements of advance expenditures, at the earliest. This will ensure continuity, sustain momentum, and enable us to collectively achieve the shared national vision of universal, safe, and sustainable drinking water for all rural citizens," he said.</p><p>Siddaramaiah also said over 1.51 lakh women have been trained in water quality testing, while Bureau Veritas has been engaged for independent inspections and technical verification of works.</p><p>He added that a Centre of Excellence for water is being established and that 259 villages have already achieved 24x7 water supply.</p>