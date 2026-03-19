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Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges Centre to increase LPG supply in Bengaluru

Siddaramaiah highlighted a sharp mismatch between demand and supply, noting that only a fraction of the required cylinders is being made available.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 10:13 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahLPG

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