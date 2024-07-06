Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah warns cops on hobnobbing with criminals

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday warned of stringent action against policemen who hobnob with realtors and criminals.

He said no crime can take place without the knowledge of police and hence the senior officials should always interact with ordinary citizens to obtain information on illegal activities taking place in a locality.

"Policemen should not be involved in hobnobbing with real estate dealers. I am telling you in clear terms that if we come to know about it, we will take stringent action," Siddaramaiah told reporters after inaugurating the 2024 Senior Police Officers Conference here.