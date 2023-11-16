Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to union ministers for drought aid to farmers

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday wrote separate letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar seeking early release of Rs 12,577.9 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to facilitate payment of relief to small and marginal farmers in the state.
In the letters, Siddaramaiah said there are around 52.73 lakh farmers who have a land holding of less than 2 hectares in the state and these small and marginal farmers are the most affected due to drought.
The letter said that the state had adhered to all norms and procedures delineated in the drought manual 2020 and as per these norms, the state has declared drought in 223 out of 236 taluks.