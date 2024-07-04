Karnataka CM strongly denies wrongdoing, rejects BJP's demand for CBI probe into MUDA 'scam'

The BJP staged a protest in Mysuru -- the Chief Minister's home district -- on Thursday and tried to lay siege to the MUDA office there, but the police detained the party workers and released them later.

"Have they (BJP) given any case (to CBI) during their tenure? I have given seven cases (including his earlier tenure as CM). This is not a case that is to be given to CBI...we too had demanded, did they give (Any case to CBI for probe)," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on BJP demanding for a CBI probe.