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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM swearing-in ceremony: Lok Bhavan all set as DKS to take oath today

The ceremony will be held at the Glass House inside Lok Bhavan.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 22:01 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 22:01 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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