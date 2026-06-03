<p class="bodytext">The stage is set at Lok Bhavan for Doddalahalli Kempegowda (D K) Shivakumar to be sworn in as the 24th chief minister of the state, at 4.05 pm on Wednesday. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The ceremony will be held at the Glass House inside Lok Bhavan.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As many as 11-14 ministers are expected to be sworn in alongside Shivakumar.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Though the ceremony was expected to be held on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha, the plan was dropped, over concerns on huge traffic movement should the event attract a huge crowd. </p>.Congress Bhavan ground-breaking ceremony after swearing-in: D K Shivakumar.<p class="bodytext">Top Congress leaders like Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of different states and Pradesh Congress Committee presidents will be in attendance. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Invitations have also been extended to students of Doddalahalli government school, manual labourers, pourakarmikas, Dalit and backward class leaders, women leaders, writers, actors, youth leaders, businessmen and so on. </p>.<p class="bodytext">As many as 55 religious heads, including Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Mandya, Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, Mysuru, Siddalinga Swami of Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru, Archbishop Dr Peter Machado, Hazrat Hafeez Dr Sayed Mohammed Ali Al Hussain have been invited. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Sources said special arrangements had been made for VIPs, MLAs, MPs, et al at the Lok Bhavan.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A separate place has been designated for the seers. LED screens have been set up in the gardens for certain VIPs.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On Tuesday, a vaasthu practitioner (astrologer) reportedly visited the chief minister’s chamber in the Vidhana Soudha for an assessment.</p>