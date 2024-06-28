Karnataka CM tussle heats up: Now a Veershaiva-Lingayat pontiff seeks top posts for community

"If Congress wants to change chief minister or create more posts of deputy chief ministers, community members like M B Patil, Ishwar Khandre, S S Mallikarjun and veteran like Shamnur Shivashankarappa should be considered for the post. During the government formation, Veerashaiva-Lingayat votes were decisive. So Veerashaiva-Lingayat ministers should be given priority and their experience should be utilised. I urge that they should be given an opportunity."

Talks in this regard have been held with Kashi, Ujjani and other seers of Panchapeethas. There has been understanding about the post of chief minister in the Congress and the grand old party should walk the talk, he said.

Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji on Thursday had raised the pitch for Shivakumar as CM at the Kempegowda Jayanti event here to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bengaluru's founder, in the presence of both Siddaramaiah and the deputy chief minister on the dais.

(With PTI inputs)