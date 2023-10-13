Karnataka: Conditional approval for Mahisha Utsava

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth said that permission has been granted to garland the statue of Ambedkar and hold Mahisha Utsava and Dhamma Deeksha programme by Mahisha Dasara Acharana Samithi within the premises of Rangacharlu Town Hall in the city on October 13.
The Samithi had sought permission to hold the programme from 10 am to 4 pm. But permission has been given for just two hours from 10 am to 12 pm. Prohibitory orders are imposed in Mysuru and Chamundi Hill from 12 am on Oct 13 to 6 am on Oct 14. Entry to Chamundi Hill is prohibited during this time, he said.
Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said they have permitted the event with a set of conditions after discussions with Minister H C Mahadevappa and DC Dr K V Rajendra following a letter by former mayor Purushoththam of the Samithi.
The Samithi should ensure they do not hurt religious sentiments. He said that more than 2,000 police personnel will be deployed, he added.
MP Pratap Simha had challenged that he would prevent Mahisha Dasara programme at Chamundi Hill to prevent insult to Goddess Chamundeshwari.