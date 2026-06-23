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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Congress ally opposes Bidadi township project

The MLA said that he would take a delegation of farmers from Byramangala and Kanchugaranahalli villages to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar urging the later to drop the township plan.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 00:32 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 00:32 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressBidadi

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