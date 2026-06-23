Karnataka: Congress ally opposes Bidadi township project

<p>Bidadi (Ramanagara): Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha, an ally of the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>, has urged the state government to drop the controversial Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township project.</p>.<p>"Farmers should not be pushed on to the streets in the name of township project. I support the stance of the Raitha Sangha against the project," party MLA Darshan Puttannaiah said. He was addressing a convention organised by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) at Byramangala, opposing the township project.</p>.<p>The MLA said that he would take a delegation of farmers from Byramangala and Kanchugaranahalli villages to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar urging the later to drop the township plan.</p>.'Bidadi township project was your brainchild': Congress reminds H D Kumaraswamy.<p>He said that constructing huge buildings in the name of industrial area or developing township on fertile lands is not development. "The concept of development needs to be changed in this regard" he said.</p>.<p>KRRS president Badagalapura Nagendra demanded the chief minister to disclose the details of the farmers who have offered to part with their lands for the project. "We will also reveal the particulars of majority of farmers who are against this plan," he said.</p>.<p>Before the convention, farmers took out a bike rally and movement of vehicles was restricted at Byramangala circle till the conclusion of the convention.</p>