Karnataka Congress candidate list for LS polls likely before January: DKS

Asked about anti-defection law, coming in the way of inducting BJP-JD(S) legislators into the party, the KPCC chief said, 'we are aware of the technical problems.... I won't talk on that issue as of now.' Also, pointing out that most of the Ministers in the state government have been appointed as observers by the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said, 'for 28 constituencies, one each -- so, 28 Ministers have been appointed.... they will give two or three (candidates) names in eight to ten days. We will finalise as soon as possible.' Noting that one can expect Congress' list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls to be out even before January, he said, 'It won't be a surprise, if we release the list even before (January). We have asked for a report in ten days'.