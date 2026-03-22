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Karnataka: Congress fields Meti's son Umesh, Shamanur's grandson Samarth for bypolls

The bypolls were necessitated due to the demise of Congress veterans H Y Meti (Bagalkot) on November 04 and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (December 14).
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 08:29 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 08:29 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaIndian Politics

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