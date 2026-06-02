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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Congress finalises candidates for Rajya Sabha, MLC polls

The polls are scheduled for June 18, with the last date for filing nominations set for June 8 for four Rajya Sabha seats and seven MLC seats.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 18:35 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 18:35 IST
CongressKarnatakaD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiah

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