<p>New Delhi: Caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and newly elected Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader D K Shivakumar on Tuesday held discussions with the party’s top leadership to finalise candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha and MLC elections.</p><p>The meetings, held with senior leaders including AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge General Secretary Randeep Surjewala. </p>.Karnataka: EC notifies Rajya Sabha, Council polls; voting on June 18.<p>The polls are scheduled for June 18, with the last date for filing nominations set for June 8 for four Rajya Sabha seats and seven MLC seats.</p><p>Following the initial discussions, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar also met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi. </p><p>Sources said Kharge assured the state leaders that the final list of candidates would be prepared and released soon by the party high command.</p><p>Given its current strength in the Assembly, the Congress is comfortably placed to win three Rajya Sabha seats and five MLC seats.</p>