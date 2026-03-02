<p>Mysuru: Dropping a fresh political bombshell amid the ongoing leadership tussle in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> among the Congress leaders, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy'">H D Kumaraswamy</a> on Monday alleged that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> government is actively tapping phones and spying on its own legislators.</p><p>Speaking to media people in Mysuru city, Kumaraswamy claimed that internal surveillance has reached unprecedented levels. </p><p>“Phone tapping has existed in every government, and it exists even today. But, some people act like ‘Sati Savitri’ (virtuous), despite indulging in it. You should ask the current government just how much this has increased lately”, he remarked.</p>.'Enough is enough': Karnataka HM G Parameshwara slams public talk of leadership change.<p><strong>Internal espionage</strong></p><p>In a direct attack on those vying for the Chief Minister’s post, the Union Minister alleged a complete breakdown of trust within the ruling party. </p><p>“It is a tragedy that those who aspire to become the CM have started spying on their own government. This is the first time we are seeing ministers using intelligence wings to keep a watch on their own MLAs. It is a pathetic state of affairs,” Kumaraswamy said.</p><p><strong>Power transfer row</strong></p><p>Reacting to the recent ‘fire and smoke’ comments by KPCC working president Tanveer Sait, Kumaraswamy suggested that the internal friction is a result of broken promises and a lack of transparency regarding the power-sharing agreement. </p><p>“The truth is coming out from within their own party now. When the foundation is built on such distrust and surveillance, a collapse is inevitable,” he added.</p>