<p>Bengaluru: A group of Muslim religious leaders on Wednesday said the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> has crossed a “red line” and demanded immediate “reinstatement” of its leaders.</p>.<p>They expressed their resentment over the party expelling MLC Abdul Jabbar and removing MLC Naseer Ahmed as the chief minister’s political secretary over alleged “anti-party” activities during the April 9 Davangere South bypolls.</p>.<p>“The action against its Muslim leaders is not an isolated administrative decision but a reflection of a deeper pattern, one that signals selective targeting and shrinking space for Muslim leadership,” members of a council of Ulemas, Imams, Khateebs and institutional leaders from across the state alleged during a press meet. Stating Muslims were stakeholders and not spectators, the council members reminded that their mandate was based on trust and a shared vision for inclusive governance.</p>.No damage to Congress in Karnataka if Zameer Ahmed Khan exits, say Muslim leaders.<p>“Today, the trust has eroded. We demand reinstatement of our leaders and policy correction as the Hijab issue is unresolved and there has been no review of the 4 per cent reservation, cow-slaughter and religious conversion laws,” they rued. </p>.<p>Moulana Salauddin said that Congress needs Muslims but not the other way round. They said attempts to divide the community would be resisted and it would rethink its political positioning if there was no corrective action. A state-level Ulemas’ conference has been planned in Bengaluru, they added.</p>.<p>Earlier, members of Karnataka State Muslim Organisations’ Federation had alleged that the Congress was “indifferent” to the Muslims, though the community had stood by the party. It released copies of their letter sent to the Congress high command.</p>