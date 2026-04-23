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Karnataka: Congress has crossed 'red line', warn Muslim religious leaders 

They expressed their resentment over the party expelling MLC Abdul Jabbar and removing MLC Naseer Ahmed as the chief minister’s political secretary.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 23:28 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 23:28 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka Politics

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