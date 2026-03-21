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Karnataka: Congress in a fix as internal rift over bypoll tickets intensifies

In Davangere South, the Shamanur family is keen on fielding Samarth, son of minister S S Mallikarjun and MP Prabha Mallikarjun.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 03:18 IST
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Samarth Shamanur son of minister S S Mallikarjun and MP Prabha Mallikarjun arrives with his mother and supporters for the filing of nomination for the bypoll to Davangere South constituency on Friday.

Samarth Shamanur son of minister S S Mallikarjun and MP Prabha Mallikarjun arrives with his mother and supporters for the filing of nomination for the bypoll to Davangere South constituency on Friday.

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 21 March 2026, 03:18 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressIndian Politics

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