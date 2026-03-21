<p>Bengaluru: The bypolls to Davangere South and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bagalkot">Bagalkot</a> is sure a prestige battle for the ruling Congress. But the party is facing a major challenge with internal tussle over ticket distribution intensifying ahead of the March 23 nomination deadline.</p>.<p>The selection of candidates for the bypolls necessitated by the demise of Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davangere South) and H Y Meti (Bagalkot) has proved to be contentious as family members of the deceased leaders have staked claim amid multiple aspirants.</p>.<p>In Davangere South, the Shamanur family is keen on fielding Samarth, son of minister S S Mallikarjun and MP Prabha Mallikarjun. </p><p>On Friday, Samarth filed his nomination at Davangere even as the party was busy holding consultations in Bengaluru to finalise and announce its candidate. Also, Muslim leaders backed by Zameer Ahmed Khan have been lobbying for a minority candidate citing significant Muslim population in the constituency.</p>.<p>When asked if he filed as an independent or Congress nominee, Samarth said, “Have you read about my grandfather Shamanur Shivashankarappa. He is the one who built the Congress party in Davangere. I am confident of getting the B form.”</p>.<p>Prabha, who had met KPCC chief and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar in Delhi, accompanied her son for the nomination and said, “Previously, Appaji too had filed the nomination even before getting the B form. We are confident of getting the B form. Appaji’s good work will be our protective shield. We will file the nomination on Monday too.”</p>.<p>Congress leader Sadiq Pailwan also filed his nomination, saying, “If I don’t get the party ticket, on Monday, our community leaders will meet and discuss. The minority votes will certainly be disturbed.”</p>.<p>AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala rushed to Bengaluru on Friday and held a series of meetings in Bengaluru with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, election in-charge committee members, ministers and minority representatives.</p>.How long should parks be open in Bengaluru? MLAs to decide amid security, budget talks.<p><strong>Sibling war in Bagalkot</strong></p>.<p>Earlier this week, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who held discussions with the Meti’s children - Mallikarjun, Umesh, Mahadevi and Bayakka, at Vidhana Soudha indicated that a family member of Meti is likely to be fielded though the siblings are in contention.</p>.<p>Also, election in-charge Satish Jarkiholi who met Shivakumar in Delhi, held a meeting with Umesh in Gokak after Mahadevi threatened to contest as a rebel if Mallikarjun is given the ticket.</p>.<p>All eyes are now on the Congress high command as the meetings remained inconclusive. Surjewala sought to downplay the infighting, stating, “I am here (Bengaluru) because Congress believes that every party worker and leader has the right to demand for a ticket or express his opinion. We will decide as a family.”</p>