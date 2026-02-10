<p>Kalaburagi, Karnataka: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader has courted trouble by making a reel replicating the popular song <em>Fa9la</em> from the blockbuster movie <em>Dhurandhar</em>.</p>.<p>Matin Patel, who is a close aide of a Congress MLA in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kalaburagi">Kalaburagi</a>, is shown flaunting a pistol and a gun in the video.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D said, "A video has gone viral on social media showing a man flaunting arms. We know the person in the video. I have told officers to find out where the video was made and under which police station it falls."</p>.<p>The top cop said he has directed police to find out which weapon was used and whether it is real or not.</p>.<p>He further said, "If it is real, then we will see whether it was a licenced one or not. If it was licenced, then we will check whether the conditions were violated."</p>.<p>The Police Commissioner said that if it was found illegal, then action will be taken under the Arms Act.</p>.<p>In the video it can be seen that Matin makes an entry in his black SUV and then dances with his friends just like character Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in the movie. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>