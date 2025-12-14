<p>Davanagere: The country's oldest MLA, President of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha Shamanur Shivashankarappa, passed away on Sunday due to age-related illness. He was 95 years old.</p><p>He is survived by his son S.S. Mallikarjun, who is also the Minister for Mines and Geology. He has three sons, four daughters and MP and daughter-in-law Prabha Mallikarjun. He was suffering from age-related illness and had been undergoing treatment at the Sparsh Hospital in Bengaluru for months.</p><p>Born on June 16, 1931, the son of Shamanur Kallappa-Savithramma, Shamanur Shivashankarappa was originally a grains entrepreneur. After entering the political arena, he served as an MLA, a minister and an MP once. He was the KPCC treasurer for a long time.</p><p>Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who entered politics through the Municipal Council in 1969, also served as the president. He contested and was elected to the Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1994. He was 63 years old at the time. He was continuously elected as an MLA and MP and rose in politics as he grew older.</p>.Karnataka: Boost to Mysore Paper Mills as Environment ministry classifies plantation as forestry activity.<p>Shamanur Shivashankarappa was the president of the All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha since 2012. When the cry for a separate Lingayat religion arose, he strongly asserted that ‘Veerashaiva-Lingayat’ were one and the same. During his tenure, the name of the Veerashaiva Mahasabha was changed to Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha.</p><p>Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who had set out to unite the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mathadhis, had started efforts in this regard. As a first step, he organized the Panchapeetha Mathadhisar Sammelan and achieved success. He had a strong belief that if the ascetic and the Guru tradition came together, society would become stronger.</p><p><strong>A bird's eye view of Shamanur Shivashankarappa's life</strong></p><p>* Born on June 16, 1931 as the son of Shamanur Kallappa-Savithramma couple</p><p>* Education up to Intermediate</p><p>* Business in his father's 'Shamanur Kallappa and Sons' shop, growth as an entrepreneur</p><p>* Married to Parvathamma of Vadnal village in Channagiri taluk in 1954</p><p>* The couple has three sons and four daughters</p><p>* First elected as a municipal council member in 1969</p><p>* Re-elected as a municipal council member in 1971</p><p>* Honorary Secretary of Bapuji Educational Institution in 1972</p><p>* President of Davangere Municipal Council from 1971 to 73</p><p>* President of Congress Chitradurga District Unit 1978-80</p><p>* 1994-1998 Member of the Legislative Assembly of Davangere</p><p>* Member of the Lok Sabha from Davangere in 1998-99</p><p>* Defeated in the Lok Sabha elections in 1999</p><p>* Elected from Davangere Assembly constituency in 2004</p><p>* Elected from Davangere South Assembly constituency in 2008</p><p>* Elected from Davangere South Assembly constituency in 2013</p><p>* Minister of Horticulture and APMC in the Siddaramaiah-led government</p><p>* Elected to the Legislative Assembly from Davangere South in 2018</p><p>* Elected to the Legislative Assembly from Davangere South in 2023</p><p>* Served as the KPCC Permanent Treasurer for many years</p>