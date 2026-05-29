<p>New Delhi: Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting will be held in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>at 4 pm on Saturday (May 30). </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and the party’s Karnataka in-charge general secretary Randeep Surjewala will attend the CLP meeting as central observers, Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> said on Friday.</p>.Siddaramaiah introduces son Yathindra to Rahul, pushes for his inclusion in new dispensation.<p>Shivakumar, who is in New Delhi, said he has directed all Congress MLAs and MLCs not to travel to the national capital and to remain in the State for the meeting scheduled for Saturday.</p><p>He added that the date for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister would be decided after the CLP meeting.</p><p>The Deputy Chief Minister held discussions with outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and also called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during his visit to Delhi.</p>