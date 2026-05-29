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Karnataka Congress Legislature Party to meet tomorrow to elect new leader

Date of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister will be decided after the CLP meeting, says Shivakumar
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 09:08 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsKarnataka'

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