Karnataka: Congress likely to replace Legislative Council chairman

<p>Bengaluru: After gaining numbers in the Legislative Council, the ruling Congress is likely to replace the chairman and deputy chairman in the House for the July session of the legislature.</p>.<p>By winning five seats in the recent elections, the Congress raised its numbers from 37 to 39. Four seats (nominated) set to be vacant in July will boost its numbers further.</p>.<p>The Congress' numbers will reach 43 in the 75-member House after the nominated members join the House in July.</p>.<p>Earlier, efforts were made by some Congress members to move a no-confidence motion against chairman Basavaraj Horatti and his deputy Chairman M K Pranesh. But they were dropped as the party did not have the required numbers.</p>.<p>Ramesh Babu, senior member of the Council, told DH, "It is a practice that the chairman and deputy chairman step down voluntarily when they don't have a majority."</p>.<p>Babu, however, said that the Congress will decide on it after the second round of Cabinet expansion. </p>.<p>Horatti was elected on a BJP ticket. Pranesh is also a BJP member.</p>.<p>Several names, including those of former minister Umashree, senior members Saleem Ahmed, N S Boseraju and Ivan D'souza, are doing rounds for the Council chairman's post. </p>.<p>Congress sources said that the party will take a decision after working out the caste combinations.</p>