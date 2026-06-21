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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Congress likely to replace Legislative Council chairman

By winning five seats in the recent elections, the Congress raised its numbers from 37 to 39. Four seats (nominated) set to be vacant in July will boost its numbers further.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 01:00 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 01:00 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka Politics

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