Karnataka Congress meeting on Jan 10 to discuss LS poll preparations: D K Shivakumar

Responding to a question on 'Government at Your Doorstep' programme announced by him, the DCM, who is also in-charge of Bengaluru development, said "Instead of people coming to to my doorstep or the CM's, we plan to go to the doorstep of the people by clubbing two or three constituencies together, we will travel in all 28 constituencies (in Bengaluru) and resolve all issues concerning the people there, whether it is related to water or khata, police, BESCOM (power supply company), corporation, or five guarantee schemes. We will invite all legislators and MPs to be part of it," he added.