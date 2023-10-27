Karnataka Congress MLA claims D K Shivakumar will replace Siddaramaiah as CM after two-and-half years

Asked if Siddaramaih will have to resign to make way for Shivakumar as CM after two-and-half years, the MLA said, 'Why discuss all these things now? It is not relevant now. The government is functioning effectively and the betterment of people is before us. When the time comes, things will be decided.' There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister post after the assembly election results in May this year, and the Congress party had managed to convince the latter and made him the deputy chief minister.