Karnataka Congress MLA Shadakshari taken ill in Delhi, admitted to private hospital

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> MLA K Shadakshari from Tiptur was admitted to a private hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a> on Thursday after his health deteriorated while he was in the national capital to lobby for a ministerial berth.</p>.<p>According to sources, the MLA, who was staying at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-bhavan">Karnataka Bhavan</a>, developed sudden breathing difficulties, prompting immediate medical attention. </p>.<p>He was shifted to the hospital with the assistance of Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parmeshwar">G Parameshwar</a> and senior Congress leader R Rajendra, who were accompanying him.</p>.Supreme Court to hear Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s plea against rejection of RS poll nomination on Friday.<p>Shadakshari had travelled to Delhi specifically to meet senior party leaders and push for his inclusion in the state council of ministers.</p>.<p>Karnataka Bhavan officials said the MLA’s condition has since improved, and he is likely to be discharged in the next couple of days.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">Chief Minister DK Shivakumar</a> and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwar visited the MLA at the hospital to inquire about his well-being.</p>