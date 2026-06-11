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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Congress MLA Shadakshari taken ill in Delhi, admitted to private hospital

Karnataka Bhavan officials said the MLA’s condition has since improved, and he is likely to be discharged in the next couple of days.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 17:23 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 17:23 IST
India NewsCongressDelhiKarnatakaMLA

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