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Karnataka Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni convicted of murder; sentencing on April 16

Dharwad legislator guilty of killing Dharwad ZP member Yogesh Gowda 10 years ago.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 12:55 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 12:55 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressVinay Kulkarni

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