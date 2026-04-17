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Karnataka Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni gets life term in Yogeeshgouda murder case

BJP Zilla Panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar was murdered in Dharwad on June 15, 2016.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 11:05 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 11:05 IST
Karnataka NewsCongress

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