<p>Bengaluru: A special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs has ordered life sentence to Congress MLA and former minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Vinay%20Kulkarni">Vinay Kulkarni</a> and 16 others in the Yogesehgouda Goudar murder case. The special court has also imposed a fine of Rs 16 lakh to be paid as compensation to the children of deceased Yogeeshgoudar. </p><p>The special court had found Vinay Kulkarni and 16 others guilty of criminal conspiracy and murder. BJP Zilla Panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar was murdered in Dharwad on June 15, 2016. After the case was transferred to the CBI in 2019, the central agency filed a second additional charge sheet including Vinay Kulkarni as an accused (accused number 15) for the offences under IPC sections 120B, 143, 147, 148, 302 and under section 25 read with sections 3, 5, 8 and 29 of the Arms Act. The special court had acquitted Vinay Kulkarni and another accused Chandrashekar Indi for the offences under the Arms Act for want of prosecution sanction.</p><p>The other convicted sentenced to life imprisonment are; Vikram Bellary, Kirthi Kumar Basavaraj Kurahatti, Sandeep Saudatti, Vinayaka Katagi, Mahabaleshwar Hongal alias Muduka, Santhosh Saudatti, Dinesh M, Ashwath, Sunil, Nazeer Ahmed, Shahanawaz, Nuthan, Harshith, Chandrashekar Indi and Vikas Kalburgi for murder and criminal conspiracy. The court acquitted Vasudeva Rama Nilekani and Somashekar Basappa Nyamagouda on the benefit of doubt.</p>.Karnataka Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni convicted of murder; sentencing on April 16.<p>The CBI case was that Vinay Kulkarni was the main conspirator in the murder of Yogish Goudar. Vinay Kulkarni, who was district in-charge minister at the relevant time, did not want Yogish Goudar to grow as a leader in Dharwad. The Congress legislator hired killers to eliminate Goudar, the CBI chargesheet stated. </p>