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Karnataka Congress MLAs in Delhi seeking cabinet reshuffle

The legislators are planning to meet Central leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala over the next two days.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 16:42 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 16:42 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka Politics

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