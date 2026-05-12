<p>New Delhi: A group of Congress MLCs from Karnataka on Tuesday met party General Secretary Randeep Surjewala and pressed for an early clarification on the leadership issue in the state.</p><p>The MLCs, including Madhu Madegowda, Basanagouda Badarli, Puttanna, T D Srinivas, and Chandrashekhar Patil, met Surjewala here and urged him to convey their concerns to the party high command.</p>.Karnataka MLAs meet Randeep Singh Surjewala in Delhi, urge Congress high command to reshuffle Cabinet.<p>The legislators also requested that at least five Congress members from the Upper House be inducted into the state cabinet if a reshuffle takes place, sources said.</p><p>Surjewala assured the delegation that he would bring their plea to the notice of the party’s top leadership, sources said.</p>