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Karnataka Congress MLCs meet Randeep Surjewala, urge clarification on leadership issue

Surjewala assured the delegation that he would bring their plea to the notice of the party’s top leadership.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 15:32 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 15:32 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsRandeep Surjewala

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