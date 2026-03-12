<p>New Delhi: A delegation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> MPs from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> on Thursday met Union Minister for Social Justice Virendra Kumar and urged him to consider Karnataka Government's demand to inclusion of the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services under the State) Act, 2022 in the Ninth schedule to the Constitution.</p><p>Inclusion of a law in the 9th schedule is aimed to provide immunity from judicial review. </p><p>The proposal was forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2023 and is still pending with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The MPs' delegation urged the Minister to give his approval at the earliest.</p>.Karnataka: Don't divert SC/ST funds, Congress lawmakers tell government.<p>The demand for enhanced reservation in Karnataka is grounded in the findings of the Justice Nagamohandas Commission Report, 2020, which highlighted Inadequate representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in proportion to their population. The report relied on substantial empirical data demonstrating historical inequity and continuing under-representation. The Act seeks to give effect to the objectives enshrined in Articles 38, 39, and 46 of the Constitution, aimed at promoting social justice and protecting the interests of weaker sections, the delegation led by Raichur Lok Sabha member G Kumar Naik said.</p><p> "Inclusion in the Ninth Schedule would ensure constitutional protection under Articles 31B and 31C. In view of the constitutional mandate to secure substantive equality and social justice," the memorandum said. Davangere MP Prabha Mallikarjun, Ballari MP E Thukaram, Chikkodi MP Priyanka Jarkiholi and Koppal MP K Rajashekar Hitnal were in the delegation.</p>