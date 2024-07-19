Karnataka Congress pro-rich like BJP: Mayawati slams Siddaramaiah government after 'quota for jobs' bill put on hold

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday took potshots at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka after the 'jobs quota' bill was withdrawn.
The bill—promising jobs to Kannadigas—had garnered some backlash, with states like Kerala seeing it as an opportunity to try and woo industrialists to set up shop there.
Mayawati on X said, "The decision of the Congress government of Karnataka to give 50 per cent reservation to the local people in private companies at the management level and 70 per cent reservation in non-management level is more of a controversy."
She then added that its "withdrawal under the pressure of industrialists is actually a new proof of them being pro-rich people like BJP."
“The draft bill intended to provide reservations for Kannadigas in private sector companies, industries and enterprises is still in the preparation stage. A comprehensive discussion will be held in the next Cabinet meeting to make a final decision,” Siddaramaiah had said.
However, despite being cleared by the cabinet, the government decided to put the bill on hold.
The cabinet had approved of the bill which, if passed, would keep 50 per cent management and 75 per cent non-management jobs in the private sector for Kannadigas.
Siddaramaiah, ahead of the bill being put on hold, also deleted his X post about the same.
The backlash from India Inc., which warned this would 'stifle startups' and 'drive away companies', prompted the about-turn, leaving Industries Minister M B Patil and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge with the task of dousing the fire.
The initial decision had also drawn the concern of Nasscom, the industry body, and former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, who, without mincing words, called the bill "draconian, illegal, unconstitutional, undemocratic and fascist", pointing out that when the Haryana government tried to do the same, their state High Court had struck it down as 'unconstitutional'.
Published 19 July 2024, 05:48 IST