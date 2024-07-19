Karnataka Congress pro-rich like BJP: Mayawati slams Siddaramaiah government after 'quota for jobs' bill put on hold

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday took potshots at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka after the 'jobs quota' bill was withdrawn.

The bill—promising jobs to Kannadigas—had garnered some backlash, with states like Kerala seeing it as an opportunity to try and woo industrialists to set up shop there.

Mayawati on X said, "The decision of the Congress government of Karnataka to give 50 per cent reservation to the local people in private companies at the management level and 70 per cent reservation in non-management level is more of a controversy."