Karnataka Congress says candidates for Lok Sabha polls will be finalised in February last week

Mangaluru: Congress election observers have submitted names of aspirants for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The candidate list will be discussed by the AICC and will be finalised in the last week of February, said KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed.
Speaking to mediapersons, he said as per the internal report, the Congress will win a minimum of 20 seats in Karnataka. Congress has implemented all the guarantee schemes that were promised to the people. Party workers and the government will publicise the guarantee schemes and will inform the failure of the Centre to the people. People will support Congress due to its guarantee schemes, he said.
The BJP is disappointed and are engaged in levelling allegations against the Congress, he said. The Centre is discriminating against Karnataka in release of funds, he added.
Saleem said there are five union ministers and 25 BJP MPs from Karnataka and inspite of it, they are not demanding due share.
"About 123 taluks are reeling under drought. Even after five months and a series of letters, not even a single paise is released as compensation,” he said and added that the Finance Minister inspite of representing Karnataka has done injustice and demanded her resignation.
“The BJP claims of Sabka Saath. However, they are engaged in the destruction of Karnataka. Where did the promises made by Modi go? We will inform people on the price rise,” Saleem said.
"JD(S) has entered into alliance with BJP for power. It is an opportunist alliance. Deve Gowda is worried over his son’s future. The Modi government is engaged in telling lies," he alleged.
"If the BJP is confident of winning 28 seats, then why did it entered into an alliance? Why the BJP did not remember CAA in the last five years. To create fear, Amit Shah has announced the implementation of CAA. If you had confidence in your work, why was the announcement made on implementing CAA when the election is nearing?" he asked.
Kempanna of Contractors Association has alleged that officials are demanding kickback. If there are any specific cases, then stringent action will be taken, said Saleem Ahmed.
State level Congress meet
The state level Congress workers convention at Sahyadri ground in Adyar in Mangaluru on February 17 will be inaugurated by AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and others will take part. The convention will discuss the failure of the centre. DK Shivakumar has constituted seven committees with over 100 office-bearers to make preparations for the convention.