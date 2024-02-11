Karnataka Congress says candidates for Lok Sabha polls will be finalised in February last week

Saleem said there are five union ministers and 25 BJP MPs from Karnataka and inspite of it, they are not demanding due share.

"About 123 taluks are reeling under drought. Even after five months and a series of letters, not even a single paise is released as compensation,” he said and added that the Finance Minister inspite of representing Karnataka has done injustice and demanded her resignation.

“The BJP claims of Sabka Saath. However, they are engaged in the destruction of Karnataka. Where did the promises made by Modi go? We will inform people on the price rise,” Saleem said.

"JD(S) has entered into alliance with BJP for power. It is an opportunist alliance. Deve Gowda is worried over his son’s future. The Modi government is engaged in telling lies," he alleged.

"If the BJP is confident of winning 28 seats, then why did it entered into an alliance? Why the BJP did not remember CAA in the last five years. To create fear, Amit Shah has announced the implementation of CAA. If you had confidence in your work, why was the announcement made on implementing CAA when the election is nearing?" he asked.

Kempanna of Contractors Association has alleged that officials are demanding kickback. If there are any specific cases, then stringent action will be taken, said Saleem Ahmed.