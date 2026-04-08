<p>The ruling Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday accused the Union government of “administrative failure” and “indifference” when acute LPG and fuel crises continue to disrupt livelihoods across the state.</p>.<p>In a joint statement, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the “mismanagement” of LPG supply by the Modi government had pushed lakhs of families into distress.</p>.<p>Calling it a “livelihood emergency,” the Congress said the crisis had left thousands of families struggling for survival, with many auto drivers unable to operate and small businesses facing closure.</p>.<p>“Over five lakh auto drivers in the state are facing severe hardships due to a sharp spike in auto LPG prices and supply shortages. This is not inflation but economic exploitation of the working class,” the leaders said, pointing to a reported increase in the auto LPG prices from Rs 58 – Rs 61 per litre in March to as high as Rs 105–Rs 120 within weeks, with private outlets charging even more.</p>.Yatnal will return to BJP soon, says Karnataka BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi.<p>Alleging artificial scarcity, the Congress claimed nearly 80 per cent of LPG and CNG stations in Bengaluru had shut down and number of operational outlets had declined from 60–70 to just 10–15. Daily fuel supply has reportedly halved, forcing drivers to queue up for hours, often returning without fuel, they charged.</p>.<p>The statement said commercial LPG cylinder prices have crossed Rs 2,000, currently pegged at Rs 2,161, with allegations of black market rates soaring up to Rs 6,000. “This has severely hit small hotels, roadside vendors and gig workers dependent on affordable fuel,” they added.</p>.<p>The leaders said that LPG supply falls entirely under the jurisdiction of the Centre through oil marketing companies.</p>.<p>The party also sought accountability from union ministers representing Karnataka, urging them to either address the issue or resign. The people of Karnataka will not forgive this betrayal. The silence of the Modi government will echo in its defeat in the Davangere South and Bagalkot by-elections, as well as in elections in other states, it stated</p>