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Karnataka: Congress terms fuel crisis Centre’s ‘economic exploitation’ of working class

Calling it a “livelihood emergency,” the Congress said the crisis had left thousands of families struggling for survival, with many auto drivers unable to operate and small businesses facing closure.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 22:09 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 22:09 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressfuelLPGCNG

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