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Karnataka Congress to build volunteer base for SIR to prevent 'voter deletion'

Over 10 organisations, including ‘Eddelu Karnataka’ and Eedina.com joined hands with Congress to support voter mapping and documentation.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 22:02 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 22:02 IST
Karnataka NewsCongress

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