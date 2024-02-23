Karnataka Congress to check in all MLAs in city hotel ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

The BJP and JD(S) with 66 and 19 members, respectively, are in a position to together win one seat.

According to official sources, each candidate has to get 45 votes to win, if there are only four candidates in the fray, but in case of more candidates, preference votes kick in.

Responding to a question on JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy reportedly discussing Rajya Sabha polls with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during their meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, Shivakumar said, 'There is no need to worry. We know what we have in our quiver, they too are aware of what we have.' 'We are aware of what discussions they have done, we are also aware of which MLA they are making phone calls and what they are talking to them. All MLAs are telling us. They are trying to contact them through their relatives and friends and others, we are aware of it. We have our watch on every one from all parties,' he said.

Asked whether Congress MLAs have received calls from Delhi, the KPCC chief said he wouldn't like to comment on it now.

"138 people (MLAs), including Janardhana Reddy (of Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha), I have requested. We have several others also with us," he said.

The Congress has fielded Ajay Maken, Syed Naseer Hussain and G C Chandrasekhar as party candidates, while the BJP has fielded former MLC Narayansa Bandage as its candidate.

In a surprise move, JD(S) leader and former Rajya Sabha Member D Kupendra Reddy too has filed a nomination, necessitating a contest.

The election is necessitated to fill in four Rajya Sabha seats from the state that will become vacant due to the retirement of Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar from BJP, and Congress' Chandrashekar, L Hanumanthaiah and Hussein, on April 2, after the expiry of their six-year term.