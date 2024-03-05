Karnataka Congress to finalise first list of Lok Sabha candidates on March 7: DKS

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated on Tuesday that a meeting of the Congress party's central election committee would be held on March 7 in New Delhi, where the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka would be finalised.

He and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had a meeting with the Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Monday.

Shivakumar, also the state Congress chief, said, “We will have our final central election committee meeting on March 7. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I are going to Delhi on March 7 where we will finalize the (first) list of candidates.”